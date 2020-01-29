Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 188,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

CVCO traded down $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,931. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $227.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

