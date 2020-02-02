Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $215.96, with a volume of 14933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.25.

The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

