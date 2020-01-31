CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 4.03.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 39.75% and a negative return on equity of 204.91%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 530,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

