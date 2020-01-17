cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Mark S. Elliott Purchases 15,000 Shares

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Mark S. Elliott acquired 15,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $16,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

