cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.09. cbdMD shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,199,298 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,500.

YCBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?