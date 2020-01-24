CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives $1.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of CBL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 27,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,509. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter worth $35,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

