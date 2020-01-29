CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBMB stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.68 and a beta of 0.10.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

