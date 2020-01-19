CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Up 0.1%

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.76, 5,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4902 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

