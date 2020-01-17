CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will announce sales of $6.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.01 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $23.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $23.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 1,203,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,405. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

