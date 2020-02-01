CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.98

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 68670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

