CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $279,894.65. 29.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CBTX by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CBTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CBTX by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBTX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. 26,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,585. The company has a market cap of $814.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CBTX has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

