CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,171. CBTX has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

