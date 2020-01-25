CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.10 Per Share

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CCJI opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.16. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.50 ($2.11).

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

