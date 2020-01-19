CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Trading Up 0.9%

CCFNB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CCFN) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.15, approximately 1,063 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?