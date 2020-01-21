CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CCL.B stock opened at C$58.50 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.03 and a one year high of C$68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Also, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,960. Insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329 in the last three months.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

