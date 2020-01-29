CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.02

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.02 and traded as low as $56.55. CCL Industries shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 141,906 shares traded.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.85.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$778,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,721,613.30. Insiders have sold a total of 25,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,329 in the last three months.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

