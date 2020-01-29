CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789,289 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 680,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

