CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.75. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

About CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)