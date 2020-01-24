CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,892. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01. CDW has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

