CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $7.35 on Friday, reaching $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,101. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. CDW has a 52 week low of $79.77 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?