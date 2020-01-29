Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cedar Fair by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. 153,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FUN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

