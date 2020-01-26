Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.99

Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 4912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cel-Sci in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cel-Sci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Cel-Sci Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?