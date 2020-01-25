CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $12.33. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 3,045,003 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,671,105.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 350.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 109.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 104.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

