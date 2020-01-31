Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.00-11.00 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.19. 875,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,200. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. Celanese has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

