Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. 2,414,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,524. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

