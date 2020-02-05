Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.76.

CE stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.33. 994,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,543. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Celanese by 410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread