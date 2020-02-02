Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a current ratio of 22.60. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $113.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

