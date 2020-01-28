Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

