Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$7.76 and a 12 month high of C$13.08.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$12.30 price objective on Celestica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

