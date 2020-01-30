Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Celestica also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 800,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,483. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

