Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.32. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 9,104 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 1,119.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

