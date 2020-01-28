Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 196,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,420. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

