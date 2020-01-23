Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 282.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLRB. ValuEngine lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of CLRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,828. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 920,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 9.79% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

