Cello Health (LON:CLL) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cello Health in a report on Thursday.

CLL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 138 ($1.82). 56,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.27. The company has a market cap of $148.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Cello Health has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 140.07 ($1.84).

Cello Health Company Profile

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

