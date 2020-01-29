Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Short Interest Up 18.8% in January

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBMG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of CBMG opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

