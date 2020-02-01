Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 390,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,391. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

