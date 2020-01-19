Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

