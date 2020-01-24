Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.74, 1,111,894 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 473,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $189,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

