Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index