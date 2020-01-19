CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

Headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CVE CVX opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CEMATRIX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and a PE ratio of -23.75.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

