CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.63. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 3,507,000 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

