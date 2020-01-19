Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 19.5%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) traded down 19.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, 3,426,642 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,279,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

