Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Shares Down 5.6%

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.55 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), 247,643 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 609% from the average session volume of 34,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.40. The company has a market cap of $32.88 million and a PE ratio of 19.33.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

