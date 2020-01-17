Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CVE opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 5,891,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com