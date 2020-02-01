Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$11.52. 3,273,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,756. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

