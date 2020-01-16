CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CENT PUERTO S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CEPU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,582. The firm has a market cap of $628.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

