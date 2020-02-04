Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.36. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading