Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CEY opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.63. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

In related news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centamin to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

