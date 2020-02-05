Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.64-4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-79.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.49 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

CNC stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,362,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $69.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

