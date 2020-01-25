Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Centene stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 7,332,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,149 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Centene by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

